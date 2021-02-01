Watch: Karthi's 'Sulthan' trailer promises an action entertainer

Flix Kollywood

The much-awaited trailer of Karthiâ€™s upcoming film, Sulthan directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan was released by its makers on Monday and the film is set to release on April 2 as a summer release. Karthi unveiled the trailer on his social media page. The filmâ€™s leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Tamil debut with the film also shared the news.

The trailer is quite intense and the film is expected to be a mass family entertainer. The team had wrapped up the filmâ€™s shoot last October. Karthi had then written, sharing the photo, Karthi wrote, "And itâ€™s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. Itâ€™s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best (sic)."

The film marks the second outing of director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who made his directorial debut with Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo and totally went off the radar post the filmâ€™s release. Bankrolled by SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also stars Yogi Babu and will have music by Vivek - Mervin. Sathyan Sooryan did its cinematography while editing was by Ruben.

Karthi's last release was Thambi with Jyothika directed by Jeethu Joseph, which was well appreciated by the audience. He is currently a part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan being shot in Hyderabad.

Karthi also has a project with PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. Reports suggest that Karthi will be seen in a dual avatar in the film with a long hair look which he is currently sporting for Ponniyin Selvan. While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner Prince Pictures who already produced Karthi starrer Dev. The actor also has a film with director Muthaiah.

(Content provided by Digital Native)