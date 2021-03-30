Watch: Karthi dances to peppy number ‘Jai Sulthan’ from ‘Sulthan’

Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial ‘Sulthan’ stars Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Flix Kollywood

After releasing short excerpts and promo videos from the movie over the past few days, the makers of Sulthan have now released the video of the viral song ‘Jai Sulthan’. Sharing the video with fans on Monday, lead actor Karthi tweeted, “Having 100 brothers creates a lot of problems but it’s also a lot of fun! Here is the celebration of #Sulthan!!”

Having 100 brothers creates a lot of problems but it’s also a lot of fun! Here is the celebration of #Sulthan!!#JaiSulthan - https://t.co/prY9PBMwXe #SulthanFromApril2 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 29, 2021

The song features visuals of Karthi dancing his heart out and is shot in a number of locations. The actor is seen dancing alongside Lal, Napoleon, Yogi Babu and a few other actors, who will be playing the role of Karthi’s brothers in the movie.

The peppy dance number is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Junior Nithya and Gana Guna. ‘Jai Sulthan’ was composed by Vivek- Mervin and has lyrics by Viveka.

Watch the video of 'Jai Sulthan' here:

Sulthan is helmed by director Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi in the lead roles. The movie marks Rashmika’s Kollywood debut. Bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Prabhu, the film also stars actors Yogi Babu, Napoleon and Lal among others in pivotal roles. Sulthan is director Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s second directorial venture after the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo. While the trailer of the action- drama was released on March 24, the film is slated for theatrical release on April 2. Sulthan has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, while Ruben is on board as the editor for the venture.

Apart from Sulthan, Karthi has a number of projects in his kitty. The 43-year-old actor will be a part of Ponniyin Selvan’s ensemble cast.

The Maniratnam directorial also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Lal and Nizhalgal Ravi, among others. The crew is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Karthi has also signed films with directors PS Mithran and Muthaiah.

Karthi was last seen in the 2019 film Thambi, which was directed by Drishyam fame filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. He shared the screen with Jyotika.