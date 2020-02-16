Watch: Kalidas’s ‘Back Packers’ teaser reveals it’s a film on 2 terminally ill patients

The film is scripted and directed by the award winning director Jayaraj and it is based on a true story.

The teaser of Kalidas Jayaram’s film Back Packers was released on February 13 by the film’s director Jayaraj. It was also shared online by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on his social media handle on Valentine’s Day.

From the teaser, we can make out that Back Packers will be a film on two terminally ill patients falling in love, in a way reminding you of the 1989 Mani Ratnam film Geethanjali.

Karthika Nair will be debuting as heroine in this flick.

Karthika Nair will be debuting as heroine in this flick. Besides the lead pair Kalidas Jayaram and Karthika, the film has Renji Panicker in an important role. Abhinandan Ramanujan is cranking the camera for this venture. Dr Suresh Kumar Muttath is presenting the film under the banner of Prakriti Films. SachinShankor Mannath is composing the music, while the lyrics are also written by Jayaraj.

Back Packers has reached the post-production stage and its makers are expected to announce its release date soon.

Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram’s film Jack and Jill has reached the post-production stage as well. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan the film’s cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack n Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil.

The film is bankrolled by the Dubai based company Lensman Studios. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing. The director is wielding the megaphone after five long years and this is the first time he is making a thriller in his long career. Jack and Jill is slated for release this April and its release date is yet to be revealed.

