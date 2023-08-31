Watch Jawan trailer: SRK in multiple avatars, Nayanthara plays suave cop

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee and the film is set to hit the screens on September 7.

Flix Entertainment

The much anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) Jawan was released on Thursday, August 31. This is Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. The cast of Jawan is star studded and includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a cameo by Deepika Padukone. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

The trailer is non-linear and hints that the film could be a revenge thriller where SRK’s character avenges something that happened to his son. The film seems to be set in the backdrop of a terrorist attack on Mumbai and SRK is seen in multiple avatars including a jawan (soldier), a police officer, and an anti-hero. Nayanthara is seen playing the role of a suave senior police or investigative officer. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi plays a mobster named Kalee and declares himself the “world’s fourth largest weapon dealer.” The trailer is rife with gunfights, bomb blasts and emotional dialogues on sacrificing one’s life for the nation.

From the trailer, it was hinted that a group of young women are helping SRK carry out his revenge activities and it is reminiscent of Atlee’s Bigil and the team of women football players. SRK’s dialogue ‘Before you touch my son, deal with his father’ has fans speculating whether this was a reference to his son Aryan Khan being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 and later revealed that he was “deliberately targeted.”

The film is produced by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and music is composed by Anirudh. This is Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Anirudh’s debut in Bollywood. The film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Watch the trailer of Jawan here: