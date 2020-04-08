Corona virus live

The lockdown has given rise to a fascinating phenomenon: Creatures we donâ€™t usually see are venturing out of hiding.

Alithea Stephanie Mounika

As people are stuck at home in isolation, perhaps consuming a lot more media than before, it appears that nature is reclaiming urban spaces. Reports have emerged from around the world of wildlife venturing into cities and towns as residents stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

So why are all these animals coming out? Experts say that reduced human activity has allowed wild animals to feel more free to come out and explore. It also amounts to a reduction in pollution as vehicles have stayed off the road and manufacturing has halted.

Around the world, people are sharing pictures on social media of wild animals coming in to their localities:

A rare civet cat comes out in Kerala:

People are surprised to see peacocks in their vicinity, and shared their images on social media.

In Coimbatore:

In Bengaluru:

Deer on the road to Tirupati:

A Nilgai in Noida:

A deer plays on a beach in southern Spain. Though some had earlier claimed that this was an Indian beach, the original video is from Europe.

Mountain goats reclaiming a town in Wales.

