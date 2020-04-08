Watch: As humans stay in lockdown, wild animals reclaim urban spaces

The lockdown has given rise to a fascinating phenomenon: Creatures we donâ€™t usually see are venturing out of hiding.

As people are stuck at home in isolation, perhaps consuming a lot more media than before, it appears that nature is reclaiming urban spaces. Reports have emerged from around the world of wildlife venturing into cities and towns as residents stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

So why are all these animals coming out? Experts say that reduced human activity has allowed wild animals to feel more free to come out and explore. It also amounts to a reduction in pollution as vehicles have stayed off the road and manufacturing has halted.

Around the world, people are sharing pictures on social media of wild animals coming in to their localities:

A rare civet cat comes out in Kerala:

People are surprised to see peacocks in their vicinity, and shared their images on social media.

In Coimbatore:

Peacocks come out for a stroll in Race Course at 11:30 AM today pic.twitter.com/ohmzgsMCbp â€” SimpliCityCoimbatore (@simplicitycbe) April 7, 2020

In Bengaluru:

Deer on the road to Tirupati:

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp â€” Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

A Nilgai in Noida:

This is unbelievable. Nilgai takes over #Noida streets. Not bad a video to watch during #Lockdown21.

(Video via #WhatsApp) pic.twitter.com/IfHJIQfPgS â€” Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) March 27, 2020

A deer plays on a beach in southern Spain. Though some had earlier claimed that this was an Indian beach, the original video is from Europe.

A friend of mine passed me this video from MatalascaÃ±as, by DoÃ±ana National Park in Huelva (S Spain). The lockdown means no people at the beach ...



So the deer comes out of the forest and enjoys the waves ... pic.twitter.com/ye5oUSBdha â€” Irene Delgado-Fernandez (@IreneDelgadoFe2) April 1, 2020

Mountain goats reclaiming a town in Wales.

the only thing I care about is the mountain goats that have seized llandudno in wales while humans are on lockdown



they said we our RECLAIMING our city we are OWNING our narrative pic.twitter.com/Hr3p2yMOQ8 â€” hattie (@hattiesoykan) March 31, 2020

