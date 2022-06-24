Watch: First single from Dhanush and Nithya Menenâ€™s Thiruchitrambalam is out

Helmed by filmmaker Mithran Jawahar, the film stars actors Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead.

The first single from upcoming Tamil movie Thiruchitrambalam, which stars actors Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna in the lead, was unveiled on Friday, June 24. The upbeat track is sung by Dhanush, who has also penned the lyrics. Thiruchitrambalam has music by Anirudh. The music composer has teamed up with Dhanush for several films including Maari (2015), Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014), Maari (2015) and Thanga Magan (2015). The actor-music composer duo teamed up for the first time for the 2012 Tamil movie 3.

Helmed by filmmaker Mithran Jawahar, the film went on floors in August last year. It was initially slated for release on July 1 but it was later postponed. The movie is now slated to hit the big screens on August 18. The new release date was announced on June 15.

Dhanush has also collaborated with director Mithran in the past. The duo has worked together in films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran in the past. The shooting commenced in August last year with a pooja ceremony that was attended by Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen and Bharathiraja, among other cast and crew members.

Actor Dhanush has several films in his kitty that are currently in different stages of production. He will be starring in a film helmed by Love Story director Sekhar Kammula. He will be next seen in the Hollywood film The Gray Man helmed by Russo Brothers. The movie is helmed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, while it features actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura in pivotal roles.

The actorâ€™s next with Selvaraghavan, Naane Varuven, and a new film with Saani Kaayidham fame director Arun Matheswaran are also currently in production.

Actor Raashi Khanna will be next seen in Thank You, co-starring actor Naga Chaitanya, and a web series helmed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK, which co-stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar will be next seen in 19(1)(a) and Bommai, respectively.