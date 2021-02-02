Watch: First promo of ‘Bigg Boss’ Malayalam 3 out

Mohanlal shared the promo of the new season, reiterating the popular phrase of show business: “The show must go on.”

Flix Entertainment

The much-awaited third season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam is expected to premiere soon. The first two seasons, hosted by Mohanlal, were quite a hit on Malayalam TV. The promo of the third season was launched on Monday. Mohanlal shared the promo of the new season, reiterating the popular phrase of show business: “The show must go on.” The promo also showcases how society has evolved during the pandemic.

The promo is creating a huge buzz among the TV audience. In the promo, Mohanlal stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered our lifestyles and the way we go about our business. With the pandemic still on, the makers of the show will follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. The new season of the show is also expected to feature 16 to 17 contestants from different walks of life.

The Bigg Boss house for the third season will be set up in EVP film city, Chennai. Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is being shot in the same location since the past four years and Malayalam season 2 was also shot in the same location.

The first two seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam were quite successful thanks to the high voltage drama and budding love stories.

The contestants on Season 1 of the reality show were Shweta Menon, Srinish Aravind, Ranjini Haridas, Archana Suseelan, Pearle Maaney, Anoop Chandran, Diya Sana, Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, David John, Basheer Bashi, Aditi Rai, Aristo Suresh, Deepan Murali, Hima Shankar, Manoj Varma, Sabumon Abdusamad, Shiyas Kareem and Anjali Ameer. The first season of the reality show crowned TV host Sabumon Abdusamad as the winner and TV celeb Pearle Maaney and model-turned-actor Shiyas Kareem as the first and second runners-up respectively.

However, the second season had to be stopped after 75 days following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. On the 74th day of the show, Mohanlal entered the house to inform the contestants about the same and presented a memento to all the contestants who were inside the house.

The second season had 17 contestants, who entered the show on day 1, and six joined later as wildcard entries, namely Rajini Chandy, TV actor Alina Padikkal, RJ Raghu, Arya Rohit, Saju Navodaya, TV actor Veena Nair, Manju Sunichen, Pareekutty Perumbavoor, Thezni Khan, Rajith Kumar, Pradeep Chandran, TikTok star Fukru, actor Reshma Rajan, singer Somadas and Alexandra Johnson. When the show got called off, 10 contestants were inside the house.

Content provided by Digital Native