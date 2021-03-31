Watch: First lyric video from Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' out

'Lahe Lahe' was released by director Koratala Siva on Twitter.

Flix Tollywood

Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's film Acharya is getting ready for a grand theatrical release on May 14 this year. The team behind the film has now released its first lyric video 'Lahe Lahe' on YouTube. The song was released by Acharya director Koratala Siva who is known for hits like Mirchi, Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu.

Releasing the song, the director tweeted, “And here it is, our first lyrical Lahe Lahe from Acharya out now.”

The song appears to have been shot in a temple and has a folk touch to it. The song shows Chiranjeevi shaking a leg after a long time. Meanwhile, actor Sangeeta can be seen dancing in a blue saree along with Kajal Aggarwal.

Acharya is Chiranjeevi’s 152nd movie, and is bankrolled by Ram Charan’s Konidela production company along with Niranjan Reddy from Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose music for the movie while Thirunavukkarasu is taking care of the cinematography.

The movie also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing small roles. A poster of Ram Charan from Acharya was released by the team recently on March 27, on the occasion of his birthday.

The movie also has Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay in important roles.

The shooting for Acharya began in January 2020, but due to COVID-19, the film like all others, was postponed and later resumed in November 2020. The movie was mostly shot in the artificially erected temple sets in Hyderabad and Ramoji Film City.

Chiranjeevi is donning the role of a communist in the movie. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy.

Watch Lahe Lahe song from Acharya movie here :