Watch: Dhanush, Nithya's Thiruchitrambalam trailer promises a hilarious entertainer

Helmed by Mithran Jawahar, the film also stars Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

Actors Dhanush, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna are teaming up for an upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, for which the teaser was unveiled on Sunday, August 7.

The trailer shows Dhanush playing the titular role of a man named Thiruchitrambalam, who shares his name with his grandfather (played by Bharathiraja). The story follows their relationships with the strict father (Prakash Raj), and friends (Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar).

Thiruchitrambalam will hit the big screens on August 18. Helmed by filmmaker Mithran Jawahar, the film has music by composer Anirudh. Dhanush has teamed up with composer Anirudh in the past for films like 3 (2012), Maari (2015), Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014), Maari (2015) and Thanga Magan (2015).

Prior to Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush and filmmaker Mithran have collaborated for movies like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. Thiruchitrambalam went on the floor last year in August.

The second single from the film, â€˜Megam Karukkathaâ€™ was released on July 15. Set to tune by Anirudh, the lyrics for the romantic number are penned by Dhanush. He has also rendered his voice for the song which has gone viral.

Dhanush has other projects like Naane Varuven and Captain Miller among others. He was last seen in the recently released Hollywood film The Gray Man which was released on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix. Helmed by popular filmmaker duo Russo Brothers, the film starred Dhanush in a pivotal role, with actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Ana De Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and Wagner Moura in other significant roles.

Dhanushâ€™s upcoming film Naane Varuven is helmed by his brother, filmmaker Selvaraghavan, while Captain Miller is directed by Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran.

Watch the trailer of Thiruchitrambalam here: