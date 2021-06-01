The trailer of popular Kollywood actor Dhanush’s much awaited movie Jagame Thandiram was released on Tuesday. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial stars actors Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead and features actor James Cosmo as the antagonist. While all the posters and the teaser which was released earlier highlighted the comical side of Suruli, played by Dhanush, the trailer turns the spotlight on the gangster in him.
The trailer opens with lines from Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Jagame Thandhiram. He is seen as a London-based mafia boss, who challenges Suruli. The trailer hints that the plot is likely to focus on immigration issues. From violence and vengeance to innocence and fun, Suruli seems to be a character who has many shades. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi is seen as a singer, who performs at a hotel/ bar.
