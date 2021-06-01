Watch: Dhanush is a fierce gangster in ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ trailer

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial stars Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead and Hollywood actor James Cosmo as the antagonist.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of popular Kollywood actor Dhanush’s much awaited movie Jagame Thandiram was released on Tuesday. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial stars actors Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead and features actor James Cosmo as the antagonist. While all the posters and the teaser which was released earlier highlighted the comical side of Suruli, played by Dhanush, the trailer turns the spotlight on the gangster in him.

The trailer opens with lines from Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Jagame Thandhiram. He is seen as a London-based mafia boss, who challenges Suruli. The trailer hints that the plot is likely to focus on immigration issues. From violence and vengeance to innocence and fun, Suruli seems to be a character who has many shades. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi is seen as a singer, who performs at a hotel/ bar.

Sharing the poster with fans on Monday, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “Here's # JagameThandhiramTrailer !!( sic),” the tweet read. Earlier the makers had released a romantic single from the album titled 'Nethu'. Sung by Dhanush, the melodious track featured visuals from a date between Suruli and Attila (played by Aishwarya Lekshmi).

Watch the trailer of ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ here:

The action- entertainer was initially slated for theatrical release in May last year, however, it had to be postponed in view of the pandemic. Jagame Thandhiram ma rks the first-time collaboration between actor Dhanush and director Karthik, who is popular for portrayal of gangsters in the lead in his films. The film is produced by S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment. The soundtrack and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Vivek Harshan. The film is scheduled to be released on 18 June 2021 in OTT platform Netflix, along with dubbed versions, which will stream in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.