Watch: David Warner as Pushpa Raj in viral Instagram post

David Warner swapped his face with Allu Arjun’s from Pushpa in a few clips from the film and posted it on Instagram on January 25.

Flix Mollywood

The songs and dialogues from Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun’s recently released Pushpa: The Rise, have gone viral online and latest to join the fanbase is Australian batsman and former captain David Warner. Warner, who has been an IPL regular since 2009, took to social media to post a fun video on Instagram featuring himself in some of the popular clips from the film.

Warner has swapped his face with Allu Arjun's in the video. Lauding the actor, David said on January 25: "Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy #pushpa #india. Earlier, a reel of Warner's daughters dancing to the 'Saami' number from Pushpa had gone viral on Tuesday.

He had also taken to social media earlier to post a video where he is seen shaking a leg to the ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa. Warner has for long been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL team based out of the Telangana state.

The cricketer is known for posting dance videos and clips related to Indian cinema. Some of his videos have gone viral online. The cricketer and his family had danced to the tunes of ‘Butta Bomma’ from Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramloo in an earlier video.

Helmed by filmmaker Sukumar, the two-part film Pushpa stars actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in the lead, with Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist. Pushpa: The Rise, the first instalment in the franchise, marks Fahadh’s first Tollywood movie. It also had Samantha in a cameo role in the song ‘Oo Antava’. The film also marked the first time collaboration between lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

The plot revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa hit the big screens on December 17 last year and was subsequently released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the success of the film, Rashmika Mandanna told PTI in an interview, “One of my films that was released at the end of 2021 was Pushpa. And I am super grateful that every year I have had a release. I have had hits before COVID-19 and all these years also and I hope in 2022 also this will continue.” She also added, "I hope the Hindi films that I am associated with, Mission Majnu and Goodbye, do well. I am super glad that these two films happened. With Pushpa, the year ended on a high note.”

(With inputs from agencies)