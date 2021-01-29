Watch: Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' teaser out

â€˜Acharyaâ€™ marks the first-time collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Tollywood star Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Sivaâ€™s upcoming Acharya have released the filmâ€™s teaser, much to the excitement of fans. The video opens with a shot of a temple town, and promises an action-packed experience. Acharya marks the first-time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, who is best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage.

Watch the Acharya teaser here:

According to reports, the makers of Acharya have erected a massive set of a temple town for the film, which spans 20 acres. The film also stars Ram Charan in a cameo appearance, and he will be sharing the screen with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time. Talking about the same, Ram Charan told DNA, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Acharya was originally supposed to mark actor Trishaâ€™s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as a replacement for Trisha, who earlier worked with Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150. The film also has a special musical number featuring Anasuya Bharadwaj.



Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing Acharya under the banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film is slated for an all-India release in the summer of 2021.



Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will also be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Mollywoodâ€™s Lucifer, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Telugu remake will be directed by Mohan Raja, and was launched recently with a ritual. The Telugu remake will be bankrolled by Konidela Productions, Super Good Films and NVR films. It will be presented by Surekha Konidela.