On the occasion of actor Chiranjeeviâ€™s birthday, the motion poster of his upcoming film Acharya was released. Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva, who has delivered several hit films like Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. The film will be released next summer, the production team announced.

In the poster, Chiranjeevi is seen wearing an olive green shirt and draped in a red scarf, which is usually worn by communist revolutionaries. The tweet by Koratala Siva makes it amply clear that Chiranjeevi indeed plays the character of a Left revolutionary. â€œA Comrade's quest for Dharma," the director wrote while sharing the motion poster.

Acharya also marks the reunion of music director Mani Sharma with Chiranjeevi after several years. The duo had delivered several memorable superhit songs in their previous films together.

While the other cast details are yet to be announced, the names of the music composer, director of photography S Thirunavukkarasu, and editor Navin Nooli have been disclosed.

The cameraman of Acharya, Thirunavukkarasu, wishing the actor on his birthday said that he was very delighted to be working with him.

Wishing the most humblest & down to earth Megastar @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday & a safe year. Very delighted to be associated with you in Acharya, can't wait to resume shoot! #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #ForYouMegastar @sivakoratala @KonidelaPro https://t.co/EZwAjXg9Yf pic.twitter.com/m3auFX3nbV â€” Thirunavukarasu (@DOP_Tirru) August 22, 2020

Acharya is produced by Chiranjeeviâ€™s home production house, Konidela Production Company, which earlier produced Chiranjeeviâ€™s 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy, was a commercial success.

After making 149 films, Megastar as Chiranjeevi is dearly referred to, bid goodbye to films and plunged into politics. However, after setbacks in the political front, he returned to films with Khaidi 150 in 2017. Khaidi was the remake of the Tamil film Kaththi starring Vijay and Samantha.