Details on the film’s release are yet to be announced.

The motion poster of YouTube reviewer ‘Blue Sattai’ Maran’s Anti Indian was released on May 14. Produced by Moon Pictures Adham Bava, this film has been directed by Maran, who has also written its story, screenplay and dialogues and composed its music. Tamil cinema is not new to makers who don such multiple hats, with director T Rajendar being an example. Maran is a YouTuber who does movie reviews on a YouTube channel called Tamil Talkies.

The motion poster begins with the sketch of a funeral procession, and then we’re shown men belonging to different faiths too walking ahead of the procession. Next we’re shown a wall with two different posters, one a “vote for” bill and another an obituary. ‘Blue Sattai’ Maran’s face is seen in the ‘kaneer anjali’ (obituary) poster.

An auto rickshaw distributes hand bills and the loud speakers blare election canvassing announcements. To “If we come to power, milk and honey would flow like a river on the roads,” the voice of an inebriated person (not in the frame) counters, “Why, won’t alcohol and side dish run like a river?”

The motion poster ends with a coffin that sports religious symbols on top of which is a throne. Three monkeys, with two holding different flags, are seated on this throne.

Earlier last month, ‘Blue Sattai' Maran shared that the Central Board of Film Certification had refused to certify his film. “Usually filmmakers hope that their film would receive ‘U’ certification but they will be given ‘A’. The Board would have its reasons and a compromise would be struck. In my case, they said they are straightaway refusing my film and that I could file my appeal,” Maran told TNM in an interview.

Maran, who became popular for his scathing video reviews of Tamil films on YouTube, shared that his film is based on the current political situation in the country, particularly religious politics. This film stars Narain and Radha Ravi in lead roles.

