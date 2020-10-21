Watch: 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja' trailer promises a fun watch

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Flix Sandalwood

Following the successful world premiere of Danish Saitâ€™s French Biriyani, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the direct-to-service world premiere of another entertaining Kannada drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, as a part of the festive line-up of releases on the OTT platform.

The streaming service unveiled the eagerly-awaited trailer of the film on Wednesday, taking viewers on an entertaining ride of family, drama and food. Directed by Karthik Saragur, this light-hearted film is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty and Hemanth M Rao, and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in the lead roles. Amazon Prime Video members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Bheemasena Nalamaharaja starting from October 29, 2020.

â€œBheemasena Nalamaharaja centres around six beautiful phases of life aka six rasas: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent, seamlessly woven together to form what we call life," said director Karthik Saragur. â€œWith this heart-warming drama, we aim to explore the different emotions of a family while exploring the memories attached with food that helps us stay connected. It is rightly said â€“ a family that eats together, stays together! Food is often said to unite people and we are happy to bring this delectable story for a global audience on Amazon Prime Video," he added.

â€œCooking has always been my foremost passion, and with Bheemasena Nalamaraja, I am glad I got a chance to experience and explore the traditional cuisines and learn the history behind it," said actor Aravinnd Iyer. â€œThe film is an intriguing take on family, relationships and how food is the key thing that binds them together. While treating the audience with family values, the film also chronicles the history of bakery in India, making it an intriguing watch. I am glad that the audience across age groups and across borders will be able to stream the world premiere of Bheemasena Nalmaharaja on Amazon Prime Video and relish the right message," he noted.

A release from Amazon Prime Video stated that the idea of the film is that, just as having the right kind of ingredients for a good dish, it is just as important to surround oneself with the right people. For a dish to come to its complete form, it involves a combination of various ingredients, just as we come across many friends and foes in our life. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a family entertainer that will evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship.

Watch the trailer here: