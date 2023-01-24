Watch: Bengaluru man throws money from KR Market flyover, creates a frenzy

Visuals show the man, Arun V, throwing several currency notes in denominations of Rs 10 over the KR Market flyover, with commuters scrambling to catch them down below.

Traffic snarls are not uncommon in Bengaluru, however, traffic was stopped under the KR Market flyover for an unusual reason on Tuesday, January 24 â€” a man threw handfuls of currency notes from the flyover onto the road below. Videos of the incident, which have now gone viral, show the man standing on top of the KR Market flyover and throwing the notes, while several people gathered on the road below and are seen jumping to catch the money.

The police identified the man as Arun V. Visuals show the man in a suit with a clock across his neck, throwing Rs 10 currency notes from the top of the flyover. According to initial investigations, the man threw 2000 notes in denominations of Rs 10. However, by the time the police arrived, the person had fled the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi told IANS, "We don't know much about the incident and once the inputs are gathered, we will share the information.