Watch: Behind-the-scenes video of Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' is fascinating

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial stars actors Fahadh, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in significant roles.

Following the OTT premiere of the Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik, the makers released a behind-the-scenes video, featuring glimpses of the film’s making, on Sunday, July 18. From production designing, staging of characters, shooting and filming, the video showed insights into how the movie was made. The video features actors Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, director Mahesh Narayanan and Director of Photography (DOP) Sanu John Varughese.

Taking viewers through the process, Mahesh Narayanan explains how Malik is based on different timelines and hence is performance driven. Speaking about a 12-minute-long sequence that was filmed as a single-shot sequence, the actors explain how they had used counts for actors’ dialogues and positions in the frame, to gain better motion control. Fahadh, who essays the titular role of Sulaiman Malik, explains how introducing this counting system for staging was an interesting exercise since actors mostly focus on their own dialogues and emotions. But with this system, he could focus on his co-stars' performances as well.

Actor Dileesh Pothan notes how the acting process for Malik was more difficult in comparison to other films, since they had to shoot the sequences in reverse: starting from the time when the characters reached the age of 65-70. “As far as an actor is concerned, acting from the beginning of a character, and reaching its highest point towards the scenes in the end, is quite easy to do. But since this movie was shot in reverse, I had to start by playing this character’s final stage, that is, after he turned 65 years old,” Dileesh states.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of Malik here:

