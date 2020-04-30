Watch: Australian cricketer David Warner, wife Candice nail 'Butta Bomma' dance

The Telugu song is from Allu Arjun-Pooja Hedge's 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' .

Flix Dance

Australian opening batsman David Warner, who is also a team member of Sunrisers Hyderabad of the Indian Premier League, has figured out how to make the best use of lockdown time during the pandemic. He's having fun with his family by practising dance moves from Indian films!

In his latest video, the batsman, who is active on social media including TikTok, can be seen dancing to the sensational ‘Butta Bomma’ song from the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, with his wife Candice Warner.

David and Candice quite effortlessly pull off the signature 'Butta Bomma' step, earning heaps of appreciation from Telugu people. Though one of their daughters tries to video bomb, it only makes the dance even cuter to watch.

This dance was originally performed by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. ‘Butta Bomma’ turned out to be a superhit song and went viral. On YouTube, the video has clocked 146,591,107 views and over 1.2 million likes.

Sharing the video of their dance on his instagram and TikTok, Warner wrote, “It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol (sic)".

Actor Allu Arjun, who watched the video, responded by commenting, “Thank you!”

As Telugu Instagram users flooded his comments box, Warner took time to reply to some of them. When a user, Manoj Reddy, asked him to work in Tollywood, Warner came back with, “Got any contacts?” Another user responded by saying that he loved Warner’s TikTok videos, for which the cricketer said, “Thanks sir, I am just trying to make people smile and happy.”

A couple of days ago, Warner danced with his daughter Indi Rae to the Bollywood song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani' from the film Tees Maar Khan.

With his dance moves and fun videos, the cricketer has proved to be an all-rounder off the field as well.