Watch: AR Murugadoss unveils video introducing characters of 'Kasada Tabara'

The star cast of the hyperlink anthology includes Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Regina Cassandra, Shanthanu, Premgi and Venkat Prabhu, among others.

Voices Kollywood

The character introduction video of the upcoming Tamil movie Kasada Tabara was released on Wednesday, August 11. Helmed by filmmaker Chimbu Deven, the movie consists of six different short stories that are interlinked into a larger story. Explaining the concept further, the makers wrote, “Kasada Tabara is a pack of six different short films which get linked with each other as a single story because of the vantage point theory.”

Each short has been handled by a different set of technicians. Hence, six DOPs, music directors and editors were roped in for Kasada Tabara. The star cast includes actors Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Regina Cassandra, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vijayalakshmi, Shanthanu, Premgi and Venkat Prabhu. Touted to be a hyperlink anthology, the film will be available on streaming platform SonyLIV from August 27.

The announcement was shared by popular Kollywood director AR Murugadoss. Sharing the character introduction video, Murugadoss congratulated the team and also noted that the hyperlink anthology film is based on the tales of South Madras. He wrote, “Announcement alert. Hyperlink anthology #kasadatabara written & directed by @chimbu_deven will be streaming from Aug 27th Only on @SonyLIV https://youtu.be/xKGDu9LZ-Oc All the best to @vp_offl@tridentartsofflcast and crew! #TalesOfSouthMadras @Dhananjayang @Muzik247in.”

The video opens with a shot featuring Regina Cassandra as Trisha, who speaks about wanting to enjoy her life. Premgi who plays the role of Bala, is seen asking someone else to look for a different son-in-law. We also see glimpses of different shots featuring Premgi as Bala. Sundeep Kishan is introduced as RNA. Kanda is likely to essay the role of a cop. Shantanu will be seen as Isaac, while Venkat Prabhu, who is seen being produced in court in the video, is set to play the role of Samyuthan. We also see other characters such as Sundari, Kanmani and Kish in the latest video from Kasada Tabara.

Watch the video here:

Bankrolled by R. Ravindran & V. Rajalakshmi under the banners of Black Ticket Company and Trident Arts, the movie has music by popular composers Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Premgi, Sam C.S and Sean Roldan. Cinematographers M.S. Prabhu, S. D. Vijay Milton, Balasubramaniem, R. D. Rajasekhar, Sakthi Saravanan and S. R. Kathir have been roped in for the venture while Kasi Viswanathan, Raja Mohammed, Antony, Praveen K. L, Vivek Harshan and Ruben are also on board as the editors. The technical crew also includes R Ravindran, who is taking care of art direction for the venture.