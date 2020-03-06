Watch: Anushka Shetty's 'Silence' trailer promises an intriguing thriller

The film will release on April 2.

Flix Entertainment

The trailer of Anushka Shetty’s much awaited film Silence was released on Friday. The film stars a host of actors like Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey. The trailer suggests an intriguing horror thriller.

The trailer opens with a murder in a haunted house in the West. The murder is being probed by Anjali, who is a detective. And Anushka Shetty who has speech and hearing disablities, is a suspect in the murder. The trailer suggests that Shalini Pandey, a ghost, is a friend of Anushka, who seems to be on a spree of extracting revenge. Madhavan is Anushka’s partner, who is a musician.

Silence is a trilingual film made in Tamil, English and Telugu. In Telugu, the film has been titled Nishabdam. The film directed by Hemant Madhukar, is releasing on April 2. Music for the film is scored by Gopi Sunder and cinematography by Shaneil Deo.

According to reports, the film was shot in Seattle, USA. Silence would be actor Anushka’s full-length film after a gap of two-years. Her last release was Bhaagmathie, released in 2018. She appeared in Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, however, it was a guest role. For playing her role better, the actor reportedly interacted with a number of speech and hearing impaired people in Hyderabad to know their body language better. Anushka also underwent training under an expert artist to learn the nuances of painting as it was required for the role she is playing in the film.

The film is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation.

Watch: