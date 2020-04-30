Watch: Andrea's short film 'Lockdown' is horror with a message

The video has been released on Behindwoods TV and was shared by Andrea on her social media page.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Andrea has just released her latest horror film. Yes, shot in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic! The actor is the latest to join the bandwagon of celebrities who are creating awareness on the need for the public to stay at home.

The video titled Lockdown begins with Andrea playing Beethoven’s 'Fur Elise' on the piano. She’s then seen eating cereal while news regarding coronavirus is playing on the television. We’re shown that it is about 3.30 pm in the afternoon yet the rooms are dark, lit only by night lamps, setting an eerie mood.

She receives an invitation from a friend to drop by at someone’s birthday party. While she hesitates at first, she decides to go anyway. As she gets ready to leave, lights flicker, a rolling chair moves on its own, and scary sounds are heard - all the tropes seen in a horror film. Yet, as she tries to escape the horrors within the house, we're shown that the real horror’s lurking elsewhere.

Watch:

The video has been released on Behindwoods TV and was shared by Andrea on her social media page.

One of the greatest challenges that the Tamil Nadu government is facing is to get people to strictly adhere to self-isolation norms. Police teams from different districts have even come up with funny videos that deliver the message - “Stay at home, stay safe”.

Andrea's film has been produced by ArtVenture Films. Actor Aadhav Kannadhasan, son of director Kalaivanar Kannadasan, has directed this short video with cinematography by Nithin Ram. It has been edited by Karthik and the sound effects are by Siva.

Aadhav has appeared in films like Ponmaalai Pozhudhu, Kaalidas and Yaamirukka Bayamey and he has tried his hand in direction for the first time with this short film.

According to Aadhav’s interview with Cinema Express, the video was shot by Andrea’s neighbour Nithin Ram and directed by Aadhav via video calls. Editing and sound effects were done remotely. This film was shot within three hours.