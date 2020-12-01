Watch: Allu Sirish has advice for men on the dating app Bumble

The app is known for its feature of only allowing women to initiate conversation, in case of heterosexual matches.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has some tips to share with men looking to meet women through dating apps. Sirish is one of the influencers promoting the dating app Bumble, and he has shared a video on his Instagram page with some advice. Sirish is the younger brother of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, and son of producer Allu Aravind. He made his debut as a lead actor with the 2013 film Gouravam, and has been trying to make a mark in Tollywood since then.

Bumble is one of the scores of dating apps that are popular in India. However, Bumble only allows women to initiate conversation on the app, in case of heterosexual matches. Sirish’s video is aimed at men using the app. “Let me help you, help yourself!” Sirish wrote, while sharing the ad.

In the ad, Sirish says that while Bumble is a relief for men as women make the first move on the app, he goes on to share advice on how men can appeal to women so they decide to start a conversation.

Sirish asks men to create a detailed profile, to upload images that reflect their interests, hobbies and personality. “If you only put up your shirtless gym pictures, people will know about your body, but not much else about you as a person,” he says in the ad. He urges users to not leave their bio blank, and to create an honest, appealing profile.

Bumble India has roped in several content creators and influencers on their Instagram page to share tips on dating through apps in 2020, through interactive stories. According to reports, the firm has also partnered with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter for this campaign. Ishaan, who has acted in the films Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds, was recently seen in the miniseries A Suitable Boy.