Watch: Actor Ram Pothineni releases ‘Dinchak’ song teaser from ‘Red’ on birthday

The song is a mass number, in which Ram is seen shaking a leg with Hebah Patel.

As a special gift to his fans on his birthday, Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni released the teaser of the ‘Dinchak’ song from his upcoming film, Red, on Thursday. Ram celebrated his 32nd birthday on Friday.

Releasing the song’s teaser, Ram took to Twitter saying, “Here’s the teaser of one of my fav songs from Red, #Dinchaksong. I had a blast on sets filming this. I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”

The ‘Dinchak’ song is a mass number, in which Ram is seen shaking a leg with Hebah Patel, who rose to popularity through Kumari 21F. The song is set in the backdrop of a railway station with signature mass dance steps and floor movements. Ace music producer Mani Sharma has composed music for the film.

Directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sri Sravanthi Movies, Red is a crime thriller, reportedly based on real-life events. In the movie, Ram will be seen in a dual role, according to the movie’s official teaser that was released in February. Malavika Sharma and Amrita Aiyer play the female leads in the movie. Nivetha Pethuraj is also part of the cast and will be seen in the role of a police officer.

The shooting for Red has been completed and the movie is awaiting release. Initially it was scheduled to release on April 9, as per the film’s poster. However, the release was put off due to the lockdown imposed in the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of days ago, Ram also asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday. He wrote an open letter saying: “To my dearest fans, I know how much you love me and I feel blessed to see you all celebrate my birthday every year. However I’d like you all to know that I love you too and I’d want you all to hold back the celebrations this year. The safety of you and your loved ones is of utmost importance to me and I’d like to see you all come out of this stronger than before. I shall consider this my birthday gift from all of you. Thank you all for the love.”

The actor was last seen in iSmart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, which turned out to be a big hit at the box-office.

