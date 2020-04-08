Watch: Actor Indrans, a tailoring professional once, shows how to make face masks

The video is part of the Kerala government’s ‘Break The Chain’ initiative.

Coronavirus DIY

Did you know that Kerala State Film Award-winning actor Indrans was a tailoring professional before he started his career in the film industry? Even after over 40 years in the film industry, the actor’s tailoring skills have not turned rusty, as one can see in the latest video released by the Kerala Health Department, where Indrans is seen demonstrating how to stitch masks at home to tackle their shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 4.36-minute video, Indrans is seen at the tailoring unit of the Central Prison and Correctional Home in Thiruvananthapuram’s Poojappura.

“There is a major shortage of masks in the state. A lot of masks are being produced in prisons. More than one lakh face masks have been produced by the inmates so far. But these masks can be made at homes with minimum materials. Anybody with basic sewing skills can make it at home. I will show you how to do it,” says the actor in the video.

Indrans then goes to explain the process, including the material required — an eight-inch cotton cloth and non-woven fabric. “These non-woven fabrics are like the cloth bags that are given at the stores, after the plastic-ban was introduced. This fabric will make the mask stronger,” he offers some tips.

The actor is then seen folding and pleating the cloth and attaching threads deftly.

ഫെയ്സ് മാസ്ക് എങ്ങനെ വീട്ടിൽ നിർമ്മിക്കാമെന്ന് ചലചിത്ര താരം ഇന്ദ്രൻസ് പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. #Break_The_Chain Posted by K K Shailaja Teacher on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The video, which is part of the Kerala government’s Break The Chain initiative, was shared by Health Minister KK Shailaja as well as the actor. At the time of writing, it had over 24 lakh views. Messages of appreciation started pouring in, with many fans saying he is a true inspiration in the film industry.

The actor, whose official name is Surendran Kochuvelu, started a tailoring shop named Indrans, which eventually became his stage name. He has won several awards: Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention in 2014 for Apothecary, Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2018 for Aalorukkam and Singapore South Asian International Film Best actor award in 2019 for Veyilmarangal.

In order to tackle the demand in Kerala, jail inmates in the state have been making face masks and hand sanitisers.

A report submitted by the government-appointed expert committee on Monday recommended that it should be made mandatory for people stepping outside the house to wear masks, at least till June 30.