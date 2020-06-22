Watch: Actor Ashwin's treadmill dance to 'Vaathi Coming' from Vijay-starrer 'Master'

Ashwin performed these dance sequences last week in tribute to Tamil stars Vijay and Kamal Haasan.

It is not just that his moves are graceful, but actor Ashwin KKumar does them on a moving treadmill all too nonchalantly. Just a day ago, he danced to the new song 'Vaathi Coming' from the Vijay starrer Master on the treadmill. The dance has gone viral, and according to Ashwin, even reached Vijay, who is celebrating his birthday on Monday.

Incidentally, Ashwin had shared the video on his own birthday which fell on June 21.

He writes in his post: "On my birthday today, thanking each and every one on social media for loving and making my #treadmilldance so viral that it made its way to the legend himself. Expressing my gratitude by fulfilling public requests, #VaathiComing on treadmill! #master #thalapathyvijay."

Ashwin has earlier done a similar stunt to the song ‘Annathe Adurar’ from the film Aboorva Sagodharargal starring actor Kamal Haasan, again, on a treadmill. Kamal had retweeted it saying he was impressed with how Ashwin had captured the slightest of nuances in the dance and had reproduced it faithfully.

“On #kamalhaasan sir's fanpage and @ajuvarghese's official FB page... grateful from deep within my heart to each and every one who made this happen on all social media platforms. The greatest relief/boost an upcoming actor can ask for during this testing lockdown phase. Never ever leave that rope! Keep pulling...you never know what you may find by the end of it! #treadmilldance #annatheadurar #ajuvarghese #kamalhaasan,” Ashwin wrote, sharing the video on Facebook on June 18.

Ashwin, who has mostly worked in Tamil films, has also done a few films in Malayalam. Beginning as a child actor in the mid-1990s, he was noted for his antagonist role opposite Rahman in the 2016 film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru directed by Karthick Naren. The same year, he played the antagonist in the Malayalam film Jacobinte Swargarajyam, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, with Nivin Pauly in the lead.

While he seems to have mastered dancing on the treadmill, it's not advisable for people to try this at home.