Watch: 6 men steal ATM in Telangana, abandon it as they couldn’t break it open

In a bizarre theft case, an ATM (automated teller machine) belonging to Indicash was stolen by six unidentified men in the early hours of Sunday in Rudraram village, Sangareddy district. The machine had Rs 2.27 lakh cash in it. However, as the thieves couldn’t break open the machine and make away with the loot, they abandoned the machine 3 km away from the ATM centre in Cherial village.

The Indicash ATM centre in Rudraram had two machines. However, when one went missing, locals alerted the police.

The theft happened around 2.15 am on Sunday, and on the same day the ATM was recovered around 4 pm, Patancheru police said. The machine was found lying in the bushes in the outskirts of Cherial village. It was noticed by local residents, who then informed the police. The cash was later handed over to the management of Indicash.

Police said that the accused had used a stolen vehicle for the robbery. Police used the Clues team and roped in the dog squad to gather clues and crack the case.

Speaking to TNM, Patancheru CI Naresh said, “A total of six persons were involved in the theft. They had used a stolen vehicle to avoid being caught. Though we haven’t identified them yet, we have obtained enough clues to nab them soon.”

Police have filed a case under sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code against the offenders.

CCTV footage of the accused committing the offence has been obtained by the police, and the photos have been circulated to other police stations to identify the offenders.