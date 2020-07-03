Watch: 10-yr-old's piano performance of 'Thumbi Thullal' impresses AR Rahman

Sahana Nirenkumar can even play two different soundtracks at the same time.

Flix Entertainment

Sahana Nirenkumar might only be 10 years old, but she is a powerhouse of talents. Scroll through her Twitter account and you’ll find many celebrities appreciating her feats. The latest to take notice of Sahana’s talent is Academy award winning composer AR Rahman. He tweeted a video of Sahana playing his latest film composition 'Thumbi Thullal' from Vikram's upcoming film Cobra, on the piano. Rahman added that he thought the performance was “sweet”.

Sahana, who sings and plays musical instruments, is visually impaired. She rose to fame by winning second place in Zee Tamil’s reality television show SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Season Two, which aired between May and November 2018. She is also an Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records holder for her musical talents.

AR Rahman’s 'Thumbi Thullal' for Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra was released online last week. The song has been performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhayankar. Following AR Rahman’s appreciation, the film’s production house Seven Screen Studios has presented Sahana with an audio interface - a Scarlett Solo Studio bundle with monitor and the full setup. Her father shared a photo of Sahana with the audio set on Twitter.

Sahana has caught people’s attention with her ability to perform two different soundtracks simultaneously. Just a few days ago, she shared a video of herself performing the background music from Vijay’s Kaththi with her right hand while her left played the background music from Suriya’s NGK. This video on Twitter has gained over 99.2K views at the time of writing this article.

There are also videos of Sahana playing the violin and singing. In one of her interviews, she has shared that she was presented a keyboard by her parents when she was less than four years of age and that since then, she has always been interested in music.