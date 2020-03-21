Warning strong possibility of COVID-19 outbreak, Kerala shuts down Kasaragod district

The district administration issued fresh instructions on Friday after 6 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kasaragod.

With six fresh cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the northern state of Kasargod in Kerala, the state has imposed a lock down in the district from Saturday, in order to contain the further spread of the disease. But what has been of great concern for the government is that another patient, a man who had come from Dubai, had been to many events include weddings, a funeral and a birthday party. He travelled to three districts in two days after landing in the airport. He has interacted with scores of people in the district, including two IUML MLAs who are both home quarantined now.

On Friday, Kerala government issued an order asking for religious, social places and government offices to shut down for two weeks, warning there is a ‘strong possibility of a widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Kasaragod district.”

The order which came into effect from 12 am on Saturday, instructs all temples, mosques, churches and other centres where people gather or are expected to gather for religious worship to remain shut for two weeks.

All clubs, cinema theatres and other establishments that conduct social events will also remain shut for the next two weeks.

Further, all government offices and other offices of public and private organisations will remain shut for 1 week. However, the employees will not be allowed to travel out of the district and must be available for duty when the collector or district magistrate requires them.

Gathering of people in public places such as beaches and parks will not be allowed.

All shops and commercial establishments will function between 11 am to 5 pm. However shops that offer essential services will be exempted from this window.

The order was issued by invoking the powers conferred upon the state under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1987. Any person who disobeys any part of this law will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The district collector and the magistrate and the district police chief of Kasaragod have also been empowered to enforce the order under the Epidemic Diseases Act.