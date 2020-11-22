'Voting for KCR is voting for Owaisi': Union Min Javadekar's poll pitch for GHMC polls

BJP, in its attempt to capture ground in the GHMC elections, is roping in national campaigners for the state capital's civic body elections.

news Elections

Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Sunday, launched an attack on Telangana's ruling TRS, equating it with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. "The question in Hyderabad is whether we want an AIMIM Mayor or a BJP Mayor. Because voting for KCR is voting for AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) and voting for the Congress is voting for AIMIM, then voting for AIMIM is voting for division," Javadekar said. BJP, in its attempt to capture ground in the GHMC elections, is roping in national campaigners for the state capital's civic body elections.

Javadekar made the comments during his campaign for the BJP, where he released a brochure, or rather a "chargesheet against TRS-ruled GHMC". He said that people should vote for BJP for corruption-free governance and “AIMIM-free Hyderabad”. Javadekar, along with Union Minister for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and MP Arvind and others, addressed the media after releasing a brochure aimed at "exposing" the alleged failures of TRS-AIMIM led GHMC civic body governance.

However, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) recently declared that they are contesting alone in the GHMC elections and not in alliance with the AIMIM. The party's working President K Taraka Ramarao (KTR) had alleged that BJP is trying to create "communal unrest" in Hyderabad by indulging in religious politics.

In the brochure, BJP alleged that there is no transparency or accounts about the government's claims on the expenditure of Rs 67,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad and accused the TRS of not fulfilling the one lakh dignity housing promise.

The 34-page-brochure has levelled several allegations regarding the development and infrastructure of Hyderabad city. Referring to KCR’s previous claim of developing Hyderabad like Dallas or Istanbul, the BJP asked if the TRS knew if either of those cities would flood like Hyderabad.

The brochure also accused the ruling TRS of ignoring Musi river beautification despite announcing that they will spend Rs 1,400 crore for its development. BJP also questioned the intention behind distributing Rs 10,000 as compensation to the flood victims while alleging that an amount of Rs 650 crore was sanctioned by the state.

The BJP has also questioned the delay in the expansion of the Metro rail lane and "negligence" in developing the Hussain Sagar lake and failing to provide employment opportunities for the youth through the Telangana Academy of Soft Skills (TASK).