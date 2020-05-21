Vogo resumes services in Bengaluru, offers home-delivery of sanitised bikes

The company will be opening 50 additional docking stations in the city.

Vogo, an on-demand scooter & bike rental service provider, has announced that it is resuming its operations in Bengaluru on Thursday. The company has further announced that to ensure the safety of its customers, Vogo will home-deliver the sanitised bikes to those who are unable to come to pick them up from the docking stations. The company will be opening 50 additional docking stations in the city.

As part of this initiative, Vogo has also increased the rental duration of the two wheelers that they are offering to its customers so that they feel more relaxed about ownership of the vehicle they are using. To further ensure that customers get sanitised two-wheelers, the company as a process, is sanitising all of its vehicles with anti-microbial solutions before handing over the bikes to users. The company is also distributing sanitisation kits to their customers which includes hand sanitiser, gloves, solutions to sanitise the bike and a cleaning cloth. People will also be able to extend the bike rental service online.

Sharing the information, Anand Ayyadurai, Chief Executive Officer, Vogo said, “Keeping in mind the new guidelines and parameters issued by the government, safety has become one of the primary requirements for daily commuters across the world. Considering this and how social distancing is a key step to minimise the COVID effect, with our newly launched services, we aim to help our customers in resuming their life by offering safe and convenient options. Not only people’s interest in renting two wheelers has gone up, but renewal of subscriptions for longer periods has also seen a surge. In just seven days, 50% of our customers have booked for renewal and 30% of them have ordered for delivery to home.”

Further, to ensure that the people behind this initiative are safe, the company has been following the guidelines issued by the MHA and has also provided PPE kits to its field executives present at the docking stations.