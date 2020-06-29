Vodafone Idea lost 34.67 lakh subscribers in February, Reliance Jio added 62 lakh

Reliance Jio leads the telecom market with 32.99% market share, followed by Bharti Airtel at 28.35%, while Vodafone Idea slipped to the third spot with 28.05%.

Money Telecom

Vodafone Idea lost as many as 34.67 lakh subscribers in the month of February, bringing its total base down to 32.55 crore, data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday showed.

Meanwhile Reliance Jio continued to be at the top spot as the largest telecom company in terms of subscribers as it added over 62 lakh new users in February, followed by Bharti Airtel which added 9 lakh.

At the end of February, Reliance Jio had over 38.28 crore subscribers and Bharti Airtel had a subscriber base of over 32.90 crore, showed the data released by TRAI.

State-run BSNL also added over 4.39 lakh subscribers taking its total tally to nearly 11.99 crore.

As on 29th February 2020, the private telecom companies held 89.39% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.61%.

At the top, Reliance Jio leads with 32.99% market share, followed by Bharti Airtel at 28.35%. Vodafone Idea is at the third spot with 28.05% market share. BSNL held 10.32% share, while MTNL has 0.29%

Apart from Vodafone Idea, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) lost 5,836 subscribers in February.

"Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) increased from 1,156.44 million (115.64 crore) at the end of Jan-20 to 1,160.59 million (116.05 crore) at the end of Feb-20, thereby registering a monthly increase rate of 0.36 per cent," said the TRAI statement.

However, wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 64.45 crore at the end of January to 64.32 crore at the end of February and wireless subscription in rural areas increased from 51.19 crore at the end of January to 51.73 crore at the end of February.

Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.20 per cent and 1.06 per cent respectively, it said.

With IANS inputs