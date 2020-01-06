Vivo S1 Pro launched in India with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup

Tech Shorts

Vivo has launched its new phone Vivo S1 Pro in the Indian smartphone market. The company had launched the S series phones for sale in China in the traditional retail stores rather than the ecommerce platforms. In the Indian market, however, the device will be made available both online and offline.

The Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, with a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The processor under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665SoC and the RAM support is 8GB and internal storage 128GB. The Android Pie OS, version 9 is the operating system, with the Funtouch OS 9.2 skin providing the user interface. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the rear camera setup has a quad camera arrangement, with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The other two cameras in this combination are both 2MP lenses, one meant to take macro shots and the other bokeh shots. While the normal technology support is available for the optics section, the highlight is made of the electronics image stabilization (EIS) technology that can automatically make the adjustments needed when there are jerks are if the phone shakes while clicking photographs.

The front camera, for selfies in this Vivo S1 Pro smartphone, is a 32MP one supported with AI Face Beauty, HDR, AI Portrait Lighting, and Group Selfie features. It is lodged inside a waterdrop-style display notch.

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port and the onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The battery is 4,500mAh that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support.

The Vivo S1 Pro will be sold in India at Rs 19,990 and the colours available are Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White. The phone can be purchased online from Amazon and Flipkart as well as from Vivo India’s online store. As mentioned, the offline retail stores will also sell the Vivo S1 Pro.