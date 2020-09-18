Vistara becomes first Indian airline to offer in-flight WiFi

The service is available on flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, starting from September 18.

Money Aviation

Full-service airline Vistara will offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity onboard international flights operated on Boeing 787 from September 18. Accordingly, the service will be available on flights between Delhi and London Heathrow.

"This makes Vistara the first Indian airline to offer the service," the airline said in a statement.

"Vistara plans to soon introduce the service on its Airbus A321 neo aircraft as well, subject to regulatory approvals."

As per the airline, under an introductory offer, the service will be available free of cost to all Vistara customers for a limited period.

"During the limited period of the free offering, Vistara will gather information on system functionality and feedback on the overall customer experience to further fine-tune the service," the statement said.

"The airline will announce the tariff plans for the service in due course."

Last month, Vistara operated its first long-haul flight from Delhi to London on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The airline is operating the special, non-stop flights under the bilateral "transport bubble" from August 28 to October 24, and will fly thrice a week between the two capital cities.

The airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Earlier in March, the Centre had given its approval to introduce WiFi on airlines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its draft rules, said that Wi-Fi may be made available in-flight after the plane reaches an altitude of over 3,000 metres or 10,000 feet.

The draft rules had made it clear that personal electronic devices (PEDs) such as phones, laptops and smartwatches have to be used only on airplane mode and usage of WiFi will also happen on this mode.

The draft rules also required all flight operators to develop a training program to ensure that the crew is also trained on the usage of electronic devices on board, under what conditions internet facilities could be prohibited, and on how to recognise and report suspected PEDs interference, among others.

With IANS inputs