Vishwak Sen’s next is titled 'Paagal'

The film will be directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili and Bekkam Venugopal will be producing it under his banner.

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen is on cloud nine with his last two consecutive outings - Falaknuma Das and HIT – turning out to be good box office hits. Following this, there is an announcement about the actor’s next. Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film is titled Paagal and will be directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili with Bekkam Venugopal producing under his banner.

Paagal was launched with a pooja ceremony which was attended Rana Daggubati, who delivered the first-clap, and ace producer Dil Raju.

Radhan is part of the technical crew and will be composing the tunes. The groundwork for this project is on and it is expected to go on the floors soon. The team is currently busy looking to sign up Vishwak's co-star in the film.

Vishwak Sen is currently basking in the glory of HIT, which had hit the marquee last month. The film also starred Ruhani Sharma. It was about a police officer in search of a missing woman and Vishwak Sen played the cop named Vikram Rudraraju in it.

The film was a cop thriller made with a new perspective, which went well with the audiences. Sailesh Kolanu made his debut as a director with this flick and it was jointly bankrolled by actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall poster Cinema banner. Vivek Sagar composed music for this entertainer with Garry BH doing the edits.

It may be noted here that there were reports doing rounds that Vishwak Sen is likely to star in the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and that he may reprise the role done by Kartik Aaryan in the original. However, recent reports are that this project has been shelved.

With this development, the actor seems to have moved over to Paagal. More details about this project are expected to be out when things are finalised.

