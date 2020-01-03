Vishwak Sen’s ‘HIT’ first glimpse out, promises to be revenge thriller

Tollywood

The first look of the upcoming film HIT, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma was released online on the occasion of the New Year’s Day and had managed to grab the attention of the netizens. The film is a revenge thriller, going by the brief teaser.

On the launch, Vishwak Sen shared this post on his Facebook page: “Come brother. Let’s start a fire. FIRST GLIMPSE of HIT. https://youtu.be/AKNqoKWresI. #HITGlimpse #HITMovie #HIT #VishwakSen @iRuhaniSharma @PrashantiTipirn @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh.”

Nani, the producer of HIT, wrote on Twitter, “Here’s the first glimpse https://youtu.be/AKNqoKWresI Hitting theatres this February 28th :)#HITGlimpse #HITMovie #HIT #VishwakSen @iRuhaniSharma @PrashantiTipirn @KolanuSailesh @walpostercinema.”

The muhurat of Hit: The First Case happened in Hyderabad a few months ago. Sailesh Kolanu is making his debut as a director with this flick and Ruhani Singh has been roped in play the female lead. Vivek Sagar has signed the dotted line to score music.

The film, scheduled to hit the marquee on February 28, is bankrolled by actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni’s under their banner Wallposter Cinema. This is the second production venture of Wallposter Cinema banner after their first production venture Awe.

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that Vishwak Sen is likely to star in the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He may reprise the role done by Kartik Aaryan in the original, say sources. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan. It was jointly produced by Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ankur Garg under the banners Luv Films and T-Series. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj Sharma in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success that led to its remake rights being sold like hot cakes. The Telugu remake rights were bagged by ace producer Suresh Babu for his banner Suresh Productions.

