Vishnu Vishal starrer FIR gears up for theatrical release

Vishnu Vishal is known for films like â€˜Kullanari Kootamâ€™, â€˜Ratsasanâ€™ and â€˜Kaadanâ€™.

Actor Vishnu Vishalâ€™s upcoming film FIR is gearing up for theatrical release. Helmed by Manu Anand, the film is set to release on February 11 this year. Actors Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John have also been roped in for other significant roles. FIR is also bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal. He reportedly plays the role of Abu Bakker Abdula. Director Gautham Menon has been reportedly roped in to essay the role of a cop. Ashwath is on board as the music composer, while Kirumi fame Arul Vincent is on board as the cinematographer. Prasanna GK has been roped in as the editor.

Vishnu was last seen in the action film Kaadan, which was released in Telugu as Aranya and as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. It was written by Mynaa fame Prabhu Solomon. Starring actor Rana Daggubati in the lead, the film was produced by Eros International. Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain were also roped in for other significant roles.

Kaadan was initially slated for release on April 2 in the year 2020. However, it was postponed in view of the pandemic. The Tamil and Telugu versions hit the big screens on March 26 last year. The Hindi version was released on Zee Cinema and Eros Now on September 18.

Vishnu Vishal is known for his performances in films like Kullanari Koottam, sports-drama Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and Ratsasan. Kullanari Kootam, which was released in the year 2011, was a romantic comedy written and directed by Sribalaji and produced by V Ashish Jain. It starred actor Remya Nambeesan in the lead. Selvaganesh had composed the soundtracks and background score.

Vishnu recently rose to fame with the thriller Ratsasan. The 2018 film starred actors Amala Paul, Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Ramdoss among others. The film tracks the life of an aspiring filmmaker who becomes a cop after his fatherâ€™s death and tries to chase a serial killer.