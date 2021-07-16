Vishnu Vardhan and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Shershaah’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought in the Kargil War, the movie is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

Flix Cinema

The makers of the upcoming Hindi movie Shershaah put out a video on July 15 announcing the release date for the film. Starring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the movie is set to release on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on August 12, ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

Shershaah marks the Bollywood debut of director Vishnu Vardhan, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films such as Sarvam, Arrambam, and Arinthum Ariyamalum, among others.

The war drama is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie. The video announcing the film’s premiere date features visuals of Sidharth Malhotra, who is seen in an army uniform. It also contains footage of Captain Vikram Batra from the Kargil War.

“Shershaah is a story of valour, love and sacrifice, and is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The film celebrates his valiant spirit, and honours his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999. Staying true to his codename ‘Shershaah’, Captain Batra’s valiant fight and ultimate sacrifice was instrumental in India’s victory,” the makers of the movie wrote in the synopsis.

Sharing the video with fans, producer Karan Johar wrote on Thursday: “An ordinary man’s extraordinary journey of courage and valour. Extremely honoured, thrilled & excited to present #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August only on @primevideoin. #Shershaah.”

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the film also sees actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in significant roles.

Producer Karan Johar noted in a statement that the film celebrates the indomitable spirit of a war hero, whose story will serve as an inspiration for posterity. “Shershaah is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come,” Karan stated.

Speaking about Shershaah’s release on Amazon Prime Video, Karan said, “We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. Shershaah is our homage to the valour of our soldiers and I hope every viewer’s heart swells with pride watching this film.”