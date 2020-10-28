Vishal's 'Thupparivaalan 2' shoot to resume from November 9

Vishal will be producing, directing and acting in this film.

It was announced earlier that ace director Mysskin had opted out of Vishalâ€™s Thupparivaalan 2 last year due to some differences with the star. Following this, Vishal announced that he would direct the film, in addition to producing it. Now, according to a report by Cinema Express, the shoot of Thupparivaalan 2 is all set to resume from November 9, with actor Vishal producing, directing and acting in it.

The project was launched with much fanfare last year and kicked-off in London where the team under the supervision of filmmaker Mysskin shot a schedule. However, reports emerged that Mysskin allegedly went overboard with the budget and it paved the way to a major fall-out between him and Vishal. Following Mysskinâ€™s exit, Vishal made the announcement that he will take over the projectl as its director.

Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for the first film, Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially. Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. Now, a source close to Vishal has confirmed that the portion that was shot by Mysskin wonâ€™t be used in the film and that the team plans to reshoot some key portion in London sometime next year.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose music. The film also features Prasanna in a key role, as Vishalâ€™s partner.

Vishal, on the other hand, will be teaming up with Arya for a new project which will be helmed by Anand Shankar. He currently awaits the release of Chakra that ran into a financial tussle following which its release has been pushed.

The producer of his previous film, Trident Arts Ravichandran, demanded a payment of Rs 8 crore from Vishal in order to settle the losses incurred by Action. While the court has refused to further stay the release of Chakra, actor Vishal has been directed to honour his agreement with the producer with a surety for Rs 4 crore and then make arrangements to release his film on OTT platform.

(Content provided by Digital Native)