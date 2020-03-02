Vishal turns director with 'Thupparivalan 2'

Mysskin who was originally helming the project walked out following disagreement over the film's budget.

Flix Kollywood

Recently there were reports that the actor Vishal and the director Mysskin had a major fallout over the film Thupparivalan 2's budget, which is being produced by the actor himself under his home banner Vishal Film Factory. Now it is officially confirmed that Vishal will be taking over the project as the director as Mysskin has walked out of the film. In an interview with The Times of India, the actor revealed that he is thrilled to make his debut as a filmmaker.



On handling acting and production for Thupparivaalan 2, he said, “I think it’s a blessing in disguise. I didn’t expect this to happen, but I am excited. A director is the captain of the ship. You have responsibilities… it’s nice to dwell in departments like editing, composing, rerecording… you need to don so many avatars. So, I’m looking forward to that aspect. I was planning to direct next year… a film on animals that I had already planned. But I believe in fate and so, I’m going along with it.”

Thupparivaalan was an investigative drama in which Vishal played a detective called Kaniyan Poogundran, modeled after Sherlock Holmes. Actor Prasanna played his friend, a character very close to Sherlock’s partner Dr Watson. The film also starred Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman playing crucial roles. The film had music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Meanwhile, Vishal is currently busy with Chakra, directed by MS Anandan. Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra play the female leads in this entertainer that will have Vishal as an army officer. This film is also scheduled for release next year.

There are also reports that Vishal will be teaming up with director Anand Shankar for his next. The director came up with an impressive storyline and the actor agreed to join the star cast as its lead actor, we hear. To be titled yet, it is still in the pre-production stage with the director firming up the script.

(Content provided by Digital Native)