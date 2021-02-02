Vishal-Shraddha Srinath starrer 'Chakra' release date announced

Vishal’s much-awaited film Chakra is all set for a theatrical release on February 19. Written and directed by MS Anandan, the film will be released in all four south Indian languages. Vishal took to Twitter to announce the release date. He tweeted, “Yes, it’s confirmed… We have planned to release our action thriller film #Chakra in theatres on February 19th in all 4 South Indian Languages. Going to be a grand release. Looking forward to it.”

The trailer of the film was released earlier last year and it hints at an action thriller that revolves around a cyber-crime.

Initially, the makers planned to release the film on the OTT platform and skip theatres. Later they dropped the plan and decided to release it in theatres directly despite being bought by an OTT platform for a little over Rs 50 crore.

The film stars Vishal playing a cop, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra. The film was initially said to be a sequel to Vishal’s 2018 action thriller Irumbu Thirai which had a successful run at the box office. However, director Anandan clarified that Chakra is a standalone film and not a direct sequel to the 2018 film. The film also stars Srushti Dange, Robo Shankar, and Manobala. The music of the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Balasubramaniem. It has been produced by Vishal, under his banner Vishaal Film Factory.

On the other hand,Vishal and Arya, who had previously worked together in Bala’s Avan Ivan, have rejoined hands for the second time for filmmaker Anand Shankar’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Enemy. The project went on the floors in October after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to resume film shooting with limited crew members.

Vishal also has the sequel of Thupparivalan in the making. The project kicked-off in London where the team under the supervision of filmmaker Mysskin even shot a schedule. However, reports emerged that Mysskin went overboard with the budget and it paved the way to a major fall-out with Vishal, who was also the producer of the film. Following Mysskin’s exit, Vishal said he will take over the reins of the project.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose music. The film also features Prasanna in a key role as Vishal’s friend. A source close to Vishal confirmed that the portion that was shot by Mysskin won’t be used in the film and that the team plans to reshoot some key portion in London sometime this year.

