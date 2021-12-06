Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2 to resume production in 2022

‘Thupparivaalan 2’ is the sequel of the hit Tamil film ‘Thupparivaalan’, which was directed by Mysskin.

Actor Vishal, who played the lead in the first part of the hit Tamil film Thupparivaalan, announced that production for Thupparivaalan 2 would begin in London next month, followed by filming in April. Taking to social media, Vishal said that while the recce would happen in January, the actual filming process of the much-awaited investigative thriller would start in April.

“Geared up for the Mega HUNT!!! All set for the recce of #Thupparivaalan2 this #Jan2022 in #London. Shoot to commence from #April2022,” Vishal, who will make his directorial debut with Thupparivalan 2, tweeted on Monday, December 6. The first part of Thupparivalan, which was directed by Mysskin, had lead characters that were fashioned on Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr Watson. The film went on to be a superhit and also won critical acclaim.

The film’s success led Vishal and Mysskin to join hands for a second time for a sequel. Work on Thupparivaalan 2 began in Bristol in the UK but then a tussle between the actor and director resulted in the latter choosing to walk out of the project. After this development, Vishal chose to direct Thupparivaalan 2 himself. However, due to the pandemic, filming had to be stopped. Now, the actor has announced that shooting will resume in April next year.

Vishal was last seen in Enemy, which released in theatres on November 4 on the occasion of Deepavali. Written and directed by Anand Shankar, the cast of Enemy features Vishal and Arya in the lead while Mirnalini Ravi Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj were roped in for other significant roles.

Vishal also has Veerame Vaagai Soodum in the pipeline. Helmed by filmmaker Thu Pa Saravanan, the movie stars Dimple Hayathi opposite Vishal. The film was initially slated for release this month but the theatrical release has reportedly been postponed to January 26 next year.