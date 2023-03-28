Visakhapatnam gets a facelift as it gears up to host G20 meeting

According to the GVMC officials, nearly Rs 157 crore was spent on infrastructure development in the areas that will be visited by the foreign delegates.

news G20 meeting

Visakhapatnam, the beach city of Andhra Pradesh, is all set to host a two-day G20 meeting on March 28 and 29 with "One Earth, One Family, One Future” as its theme. Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology would be participating in the meeting while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will join the delegates for dinner on Tuesday evening.

The G20 Infrastructure Working Summit anticipates 200 delegates from several nations along with representatives from the European Union countries in the conference. Speaking to the media, Minister Gudiavada Amarnath said, “Every effort has been made to improve Visakhapatnam's standing as delegates from 46 different countries are in the city.”

The delegates would be greeted in a traditional manner and are scheduled to attend the two-day meeting at the Radisson Blu hotel. After successfully hosting the Global Investors Summit, this is the city's second major international conference in the month of March.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has implemented several programmes, including a boat race, a marathon, and a carnival, in an effort to promote participation among the city’s residents. According to GVMC officials, the majority of the infrastructure projects undertaken for the meeting are permanent.

According to the GVMC officials, nearly Rs 157 crore was spent on infrastructure development in the areas that will be visited by foreign delegates. Officials told the media that around 46 kilometres of BT road work, 24 kilometres of painting works, and 10 kilometres of footpath construction have been completed. A new beach viewpoint called Seethakonda Beach Viewpoint(also known as YSR Viewpoint honouring the late Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy) was inaugurated on Sunday, March 26. Plantation work along the beach road and special lighting have been undertaken as part of the beautification process.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up across the city and up to 2,500 police officers have been deployed for the meetings, with particular attention to the routes that the delegates are expected to take.