Vikram Joshi, UP journalist shot by assailants, passes away

The Ghaziabad-based journalist was shot days after he lodged a complaint with the police, alleging harassment of his niece.

Vikram Joshi, the Ghaziabad-based journalist in Uttar Pradesh, died early on Wednesday, after he was shot in the head by some assailants on Monday.

He had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was shot at around 10.30 pm on Monday near his home in Vijay Nagar area, according to officials.

“Yes, he (Vikram Joshi) is no more. He passed away at around 4 am during treatment at the hospital,” a family member told PTI.

Vikram, who worked with a local daily, was admitted to a private hospital.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.

He was riding a two-wheeler with his two daughters when the attack happened. CCTV visuals showed him a gang attacking him as the two children run away in fear. The unidentified men then pinned him to a car and hit him, while one of them opened fire. One of the children can be seen running towards the fallen Vikram, looking terrified and helpless on the road.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of the journalist and said that people were promised 'Ram Raj' but got 'Gundaraj' instead. He also condoled the death of Vikram Joshi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the killing of Vikram Joshi and said that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and voices are being muzzled.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking," CM Mamata wrote on Twitter.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati said that the "crime virus" spread by criminals is more active than the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

"The way heinous crimes like murder and those against women are continuing unabated, it is clear that instead of law and order, jungle raj is prevailing in UP. Crime virus of criminals is more active than coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former CM did not mention any specific incident in her post. However, the tweet came hours after a Vikram succumbed to injuries early Wednesday.