The movie not only feeds into the longstanding trope of mocking trans people for humour, but also reinforces discriminatory stereotypes by portraying them as laughing stock.

If over-the-top cringe movies are your speed, Vikipedia is just the movie for you. But if you are someone who looks for storyline and plot development in a film, let’s just give you a heads-up. The film depicts the life of Vikas, often known as Viki, played by Yashwanth. Viki is an arrogant, spoiled brat who is ignorant of world events, spends his day posting videos online and depends on his parents' income for sustenance — until one day, following a confrontation with his father, he decides to walk away. In the hopes that their son will improve, Viki's parents leave him home alone for a week; only to come back to six pairs of filthy underwear and a house that resembles a dumpster.

Viki is also your average desi boy, sliding into your DMs with messages like, “How can I get your number?” Surprisingly, the woman even gives him her contact details. It doesn’t stop there. Viki bags a date, realises that he wasn’t carrying condoms and calls a friend for help, leading to a sequence of events that looks like it was meant to be comical, but simply does not work. The dialogues are basic and the humour is cheap, and everything about the writing gives you a continual sense of predictability.

After a major confrontation with his father, Viki moves out while toting a backpack and a battered ego. He loses his money and phone, and ends up stranded in the city with no one to call. Finally, with no money and friends, our protagonist embarks on a journey to learn various lessons from life, meeting numerous individuals along the way. Among them is the female lead, Rachana (Ashika Somashekhar), who has been cheated on by her boyfriend, and plans to switch off her phone and travel across Karnataka in a Royal Enfield bike in retaliation.

The movie's second half is a complete trainwreck. It not only feeds into the longstanding trope of mocking trans people for humour, but also reinforces discriminatory stereotypes by portraying them as laughing stock. The character of Uma, a trans woman, is played by a cishet actor Rakshitha UV.

Uma breaks into a monologue by the end of the movie, as she describes the struggles the transgender community faces. Despite the content of the monologue being politically correct, the actor’s dialogue delivery is straight up flat. There are unnecessary fight sequences, and what the director intended to be ‘comedy’ at the expense of a trans person is extremely hard to watch. In a scene where Viki, Uma and Rachana share a bike ride, Viki deliberately asks Uma to move a little backward. Throughout the movie, Uma is referred to by various names, and the very individuals who make fun of her ask if she is willing to sleep with them. One of the characters even asks Uma, "Hey Ding Dong, what's your rate?”

This directorial debut of Somu Hoysala was touted as an emotional and romantic drama, but instead it turns out to be extremely boring and a waste of time. Raghu Dixit and Sanchith Hedge's songs were intended to be the movie's saving grace, but even they fall short, because the lead actors, Yashwanth, Ashika, and Rakshita UV, are incapable of acting. Rakshitha as Uma couldn't even shed a tear, Yashwanth as Viki is a try-hard, and Ashika as Rachana has just two expressions throughout the film — a smirk or a phoney chuckle.