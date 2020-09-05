Vijayawada’s long awaited Kanaka Durga flyover to be inaugurated on Sept 18

news Civic

Putting an end to monumental delay and traffic woes in Vijayawada, the Andhra government is set to inaugurate the Kanaka Durga flyover. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who will be attending the event virtually, will inaugurate it on September 18.

The flyover was sanctioned in 2014 after the TDP government came to power and was expected to be completed by 2016, a year after the foundation stone was laid by Nitin Gadkari.

In November 2019, officials said that the flyover would be ready by the end of January 2020, but due to multiple reasons kept getting delayed even during the YSRCP’s tenure.

The 2.3 km-long flyover was built at an estimated cost of Rs 447 crore along National Highway 65, which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The project consists of a total of 5.3 km distance including approach road. The road starts at Kummaripalem and ends at the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Park, passing over Temple Road and Canal Road besides the Prakasam barrage.

The delay of the project has triggered controversies between the political parties. The city residents are hopeful about the flyover easing the traffic problems, as the city is a gateway to the Amaravati and sees a huge steady stream of devotees from across the country who come to visit the Kanaka Durga Temple.

Both TDP and the YSRCP are both claiming credit for the completion of the long awaited project. The Benz Circle Bridge in the city is yet to be completed.

In February 2018, the Congress staged a protest against the delay in the construction of the Kanakadurga flyover, warning the government of an indefinite protest for speedy completion of the construction.