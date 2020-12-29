Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Master’ release date announced

The film stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathy as the antagonist.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have announced the film’s release date on Tuesday. The Tamil film is all set to be released on January 13. Master was initially scheduled for release on April 9, and later was expected to be out for the Deepavali festival; however, the lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak had delayed its release. The film had recently completed censor formalities and has been certified as a U/A film.

Master will be released in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. The Hindi version is titled Vijay, The Master, and recently underwent censor board formalities as well. The Tamil teaser of the film was recently dropped by the makers and garnered a lot of attention.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is a crime thriller, featuring Thalapthy Vijay as a professor named JD and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead.

Master has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is teaming up with Vijay for the second time. The first single, 'Kutty Kadhai', was unveiled on February 14 to coincide with Valentine's Day. It was followed by 'Vaathi Coming', which was released on March 10. The third track, 'Vaathi Raid' was launched by the team on 14 March and the complete album was released a day later. At the time, the makers had anticipated that Master would be released on April 9.

The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and others in supporting roles. Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators has bankrolled the ambitious project. Master will haveSathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj for editing.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Vijay's next will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65, this film will be Vijay’s second outing with the production house, after A R Murugadoss’s Sarkar. The project marks the first-time collaboration of Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar, known for the blockbuster hit Kolamavu Kokila. While the genre of the project remains a mystery, it is rumoured to be an entertainer. The film will have music by Anirudh, making it his third-time collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi and Master.

Vijay was last seen on screen in the Atlee directorial Bigil, in dual roles. He played the role of both the father and the son in the movie. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to garner over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.

(Content provided by Digital Native)