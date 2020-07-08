Vijay Sethupathi's first look in 'Tughlaq Durbar' out

It was announced earlier that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a politician.

Flix Kollywood

Last seen playing a cameo in Ashok Selvan-Ritika Singh's romcom Oh My Kadavule, actor Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of films in different stages of production. While fans eagerly wait for updates on Master, his film with actor Vijay, the first look from his Tughlaq Durbar, jointly directed by Delhiprasad and Deenadayalan, has been released.

The poster shows Vijay Sethupathi seated on a table and a huge golden coin placed in front of him bearing the filmâ€™s title. In the reflected image, Vijay Sethupathi sports a grin while he has a straight face in the other. As miniature golden birds flutter above his head, the poster gives the feeling that the film may have elements of comedy and fantasy.

It was announced earlier that the film will be based on politics and Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a politician in it. 'Durbar' refers to a courtroom and 'Tughlaq' could be a reference to the famous Delhi Sultan, Mohammad Bin Tughlaq.

Produced by Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios, the filming began last year. Aditi Rao Hydari and Parthiban will be playing important roles in Tughlaq Durbar.

Among the films Vijay Sethupathi awaits release in Tamil are Kadaisi Vivasayi by Kaaka Muttai fame Manikandan, Maamanithan by Seenu Ramasamy, Laabam with Shruti Haasan directed by SP Jananathan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal by Vignesh Shivan starring Nayanthara and Samantha.

In Telugu, he has Uppena and Pushpa. The actor has also been roped in for Aamir Khanâ€™s Laal Singh Chaddha, loosely based on the Hollywood hit film Forrest Gump that released in 1994.

His most awaited Master is with actor Vijay and the film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was scheduled to release on April 9 but has been indefinitely postponed due to the lockdown.