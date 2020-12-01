Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Laabam’ team seeks police protection

Directed by SP Jananathan, the film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead.

Flix Kollywood

The shooting of Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam is currently happening in and around Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu. The actor, who has huge following among youngsters, has fans turning up at the set to get a glimpse of him. According to reports, the fans coming to see the shooting are not following proper social distancing, face-mask rules, and hence the film crew has sought police protection.

Recently there were reports in tinsel town suggesting that Vijay Sethupathi’s co-star Shruti Haasan was displeased with the Laabam team for not following safety protocols. The speculation about her displeasure started after she tweeted: “COVID is a serious health risk everyone! The pandemic is not over! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed! Just saying.” Sources in the know say that she was perhaps irked over Vijay Sethupathi taking selfies with fans on the sets and the heavy crowds which the team members are unable to control.

Laabam is directed by SP Jananathan, who is known for his intriguing films such as Shyam-Arun Vijay starrer Iyarkai, Jayam Ravi’s soulful film Peraanmai, Jiiva-Nayanthara flick Ee, and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai which starred Vijay Sethupathi, Arya and Karthika. Laabam is said to have a story based on agriculture. Shruti Hassan shares the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This is the first time that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master.

Recently Vijay Sethupathi signed his second Mollywood film, which has an interesting title – 19(1)(a). Nithya Menen has been roped in to play the female lead. To be directed by debutant Indhu VS, the film is bankrolled by under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company. The film will also star Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans playing crucial roles.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka. Pae. Ranasingam was streamed on the OTT platform Zeeplex, a pay-per-view initiative from Zee. Released on October 2, the film had Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female lead. The film is an emotional drama written and directed by P Virumandi. Ghibran is the music composer for this flick.

The star also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that will also have Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara in lead roles. Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivan’s home banner Rowdy Pictures, the film will have music by Anirudh. The star’s other films in the pipeline are Kadeisi Vivasayi, Maa Manithan, and others.

(Content provided by Digital Native)