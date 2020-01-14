Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Laabam' to have a strong social message

The film's first-look poster was revealed recently.

Flix Kollywood

The first look of Laabam was unveiled by its lead star and producer Vijay Sethupathi at the Vikatan Cinema Awards held recently. The poster has Vijay Sethupathi wielding the megaphone and addressing, in what appears to be, a crowd. In the background is a shoot-out scene in which the figure of a policeman is seen shooting the figure of a farmer with a plough in his hand while a woman with a child in her arms is seen crying. There's also a girl raising her hands high up as if in a protest.

From this poster is it evident that Laabam will be a film with a strong social message.

SP Jananathan popular for helming films such as Iyarkai and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai is wielding the megaphone for Laabam. Vijay Sethupathi Productions, that has made films like Orange Mittai, Junga and Merku Thodarchi Malai, in association with 7CS Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.

The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role and he will be seen as a social activist. Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in the Tamil movie Singam 3, is making a comeback with Laabam and reports are that she plays a stage performer in it.

The others in pivotal roles include Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhansika, Harish Uthaman, Sathish, Danie, and Jagapathi Babu. The technical crew of Laabam comprises Ramji as a cinematographer with D Imman roped in as the music composer and Anthony as the editor.

Besides Laabam, Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films needing his attention. He is currently busy with the award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan. It has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja along with his sons Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. The film is bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his banner YSR Productions. K Productions and Vasan Movies are co producing it. his happens to be Yuvan's second production venture after Pyaar Prema Kadhal. Vijay Sethupathi also has the Telugu movie Uppena in the making.

(Content provided by Digital Native)