Vijay Sethupathi releases title, poster for upcoming film with Sundeep Kishan

Vijay Sethupathi conveyed his wishes to the film's producer Suniel Narang on Twitter and hinted that the movie will be released in multiple languages.

Flix Cinema

Actors Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi have been roped in for pivotal roles in director Ranjith Jeyakodi’s upcoming film titled Michael. The title and first look poster of the movie were unveiled on Friday, August 27. Sundeep will reportedly be essaying the titular role of Michael. The makers are yet to reveal details regarding Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the movie. However, the first look poster features two fists covered in blood, one with a handcuff around the wrist, while knuckle rings are seen on the fingers of the other fist.

Vijay Sethupathi conveyed his wishes to the film's producer Suniel Narang on Twitter and also added the name of the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, indicating that it is a multilingual project. “Happy to be part of my dear most Director @jeranjit‘s Film Here is Title Poster of @sundeepkishan‘s #MICHAEL Produced by @SVCLLP@KaranCofflAnd Very Happy Birthday to producer @AsianSunielsir மைக்கேல் మైఖేల్ माइकल ಮೈಕೆಲ್ മൈക്കിൾ ,” Vijay Sethupathi wrote, sharing the first look poster.

Sundeep Kishan’s recent movie, Kasada Tabara started streaming on streaming platform Sony LIV on August 27. The anthology film also features an ensemble cast including Harish Kalyan, Regina Cassandra, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vijayalakshmi, Shanthanu, Premgi and Venkat Prabhu. Directed by filmmaker Chimbu Deven, the movie consists of six different short stories that are interlinked to make up a larger story.

Sundeep Kishan is also gearing up for the release of the upcoming Telugu movie Gully Rowdy. The action comedy drama stars Neha Hariraj Shetty as the female lead. Helmed by G Nageswara Reddy, the film marks the second collaboration between the actor-director duo after the 2019 film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Actor Bobby Simha has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is on a signing spree, has several films that are in different stages of production. He will next be seen in Tughlaq Durbar and Annabelle Sethupathi, which will be directly released on Over-the-top platforms.